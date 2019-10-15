Disney, Salesforce CEOs cite Twitter’s bad mojo

Twitter produced some bad mojo for two of the world’s biggest corporate titans, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, both of whom considered buying the social media platform before deciding against the move.

Three years ago, Benioff was exploring acquiring Twitter, despite objections from shareholders, according to an excerpt of his new book “Trailblazer.” But, on the way to a financing meeting for the deal, he took a bad fall.

“I slipped on the sidewalk and split my leg, and had other problems with my knee,” Benioff told CNBC. “As I had blood dripping down my leg as I was pitching the bond-rating firms, [I was] thinking to myself, ‘Is this a sign?’ Maybe I shouldn’t be moving in this direction. But I so strongly loved my vision of what it could become. Eventually our investors, who are a key stakeholder of mine, they said no, we don’t really want you to move in this direction” he said.

Benioff, joins Disney CEO Bob Iger, in taking a pass on Twitter for reasons that were not really financial or operational but more of bad feeling.

“There were Disney brand issues, the whole impact of technology on society,” Iger told The New York Times. “The nastiness is extraordinary" he noted as part of an interview related to his new memoir "The Ride of a Lifetime.”

Iger said Twitter had more troubles than he wanted to take on, according to the report. “I like looking at my Twitter newsfeed because I want to follow 15, 20 different subjects,” he said. “Then you turn and look at your notifications and you’re immediately saying, ‘Why am I doing this? Why do I endure this pain?’”

Twitter declined to comment on the reflections by the CEOs of Disney and Salesforce.

