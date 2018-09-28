Delta Air Lines CEO sees $2B higher fuel bill this year

Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that the airline expects a significant impact on this year's fuel bill as a result of rising oil prices.

“We’re looking at about $2 billion higher fuel bill this year than last year,” he said during an interview on “Mornings with Maria” on Friday.

The price of jet fuel is currently 28 percent higher than it was one year ago.

Despite the rise in fuel prices, Bastian said Delta has been able to cover some of the cost by matching last year’s overall profit levels.

“Some price increases have gone into effect, but also a lot of productivity and a lot of improvements in our network that also has allowed us to drive that efficiency,” he said.

Bastian said the airline’s business and leisure sectors are outperforming for the year and the 2019 economic outlook looks promising.

“We just finished the strongest summer travel season in our history,” he said. “All sectors of our business are performing very, very well.”

Delta expects to carry 200 million passengers this year, the largest in the company’s history.