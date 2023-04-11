Citi long-serving M&A chief to retire

One of Citigroup Inc.’s top dealmakers is retiring from the investment bank, according to a memo seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Mark Shafir, who most recently served as co-head of Global M&A at Citi alongside Cary Kochman, announced his retirement on Tuesday morning, according to the memo, which was distributed internally. Mr. Shafir has been at Citi for 15 years, having worked in a number of leadership roles during his tenure there.

Mr. Shafir has worked on a number of landmark deals, including Broadcom Inc.’s $61 billion deal to buy VMware Inc. and more recently Kroger Co.’s deal to buy its rival grocery chain Albertsons Cos.

Image 1 of 3

Ticker Security Last Change Change % C CITIGROUP INC. 47.06 +0.55 +1.17% AVGO BROADCOM INC. 627.39 +4.75 +0.76% KR THE KROGER CO. 48.90 +0.38 +0.78% ACI ALBERTSONS COMPANIES 20.85 -0.36 -1.70%

CHINA’S NEW TECH WEAPON: DRAGGING ITS FEET ON GLOBAL MERGER APPROVALS

Mr. Shafir plans to stay on at Citi to help with the transition process through mid-May, according to the memo. Mr. Kochman will continue leading the bank’s M&A franchise globally, it said.