Citi long-serving M&A chief to retire
Mark Shafir most recently served as co-head of Global M&A
One of Citigroup Inc.’s top dealmakers is retiring from the investment bank, according to a memo seen by The Wall Street Journal.
Mark Shafir, who most recently served as co-head of Global M&A at Citi alongside Cary Kochman, announced his retirement on Tuesday morning, according to the memo, which was distributed internally. Mr. Shafir has been at Citi for 15 years, having worked in a number of leadership roles during his tenure there.
Mr. Shafir has worked on a number of landmark deals, including Broadcom Inc.’s $61 billion deal to buy VMware Inc. and more recently Kroger Co.’s deal to buy its rival grocery chain Albertsons Cos.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|C
|CITIGROUP INC.
|47.06
|+0.55
|+1.17%
|AVGO
|BROADCOM INC.
|627.39
|+4.75
|+0.76%
|KR
|THE KROGER CO.
|48.90
|+0.38
|+0.78%
|ACI
|ALBERTSONS COMPANIES
|20.85
|-0.36
|-1.70%
Mr. Shafir plans to stay on at Citi to help with the transition process through mid-May, according to the memo. Mr. Kochman will continue leading the bank’s M&A franchise globally, it said.