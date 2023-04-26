Citi exec who met with Jeffrey Epstein out of job

A Citigroup senior executive has been let go just days after reports surfaced that he previously met with disgraced financier and sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Citigroup dismissed Paul Barrett after learning the senior executive met with Epstein while working for rival bank JPMorgan, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

"Until recently, Citi was unaware of Paul Barrett's association with Jeffrey Epstein, which predated his employment at our firm," the bank told the Financial Times. "Mr. Barrett is no longer employed by Citi."

Barrett met with Epstein at least five times between 2014 and 2017 while working at JPMorgan, according to the WSJ.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a prostitute and soliciting prostitution from a minor.

JPMorgan Chase has come under intense fire after it was discovered the multinational bank continued to collaborate with Epstein after his first sex crime conviction.

JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon will be deposed under oath in connection with the bank's relationship with Epstein, a lawyer involved in the case said.

Reuters reports the interview is expected to happen in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim to have been sexually abused by Epstein.

The women are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking.

JPMorgan has tried to dismiss the lawsuit, noting the Virgin Islands government has already settled with Epstein's estate for more than $100 million.

Epstein allegedly killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.