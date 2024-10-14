California-based, family-owned winery is largest in the US by sales volume

E. & J. Gallo Winery got off to a quick start, producing 177,847 gallons of wine during its first year in operation. Today, it is the largest winery in the United States and the world, based on its sales volume.

E. & J. Gallo Winery, founded in Modesto, California, was established in 1933 by two brothers named Ernest and Julio Gallo. The company spent many years under the E. & J. Gallo Winery name, until February 2024, when it simplified to the company name, "Gallo," according to a press release.

"The simplified name removes all limitations; it recognizes the broad family involvement, as well as our wide-ranging portfolio of wines and spirits," said Stephanie Gallo, Chief Marketing Officer at Gallo, per the press release.

UNDERGROUND WINE CITY IN MOLDOVA OWNS NEARLY 2 MILLION BOTTLES, WORLD'S LARGEST COLLECTION

"Four generations of the Gallo family have worked hard to expand the family business in both wine and spirits. Ernest and Julio started with wine in 1933 and expanded into spirits in 1975 with E&J Brandy. Today, we are the leader in the total alcohol beverage category, and we want our collective identity to reflect how far we have come and all that we aim to become," she continued.

Today, the winery distributes a large range of products in over 100 countries around the world, according to their website. The winery still remains in the family today, after nearly 100 years in operation.

"Gallo is a family company that will remain the global wine industry leader and continue to win new friends for wine. We will drive sustainable growth across all beverage alcohol occasions with both wine and spirits," Gallo's mission statement reads, as found on their website.

AMERICANS ARE DRINKING LESS; NON-ALCOHOLIC BRANDS ARE SATURATING SHELVES: REPORT

The wine company is not just the largest in the United States, but also in the world, according to the Wine International Association, contributing to 3% of the global annual wine supply, which equals 35 billion bottles, per the source.

To date, the winery has over 130 brands that live under its brand, which includes a variation of sparkling and luxury wines, dessert wines, as well as table wines and distilled spirits, according to a fact sheet released by the company in 2021.

Since its foundation, the company has greatly expanded, owning many wineries located around the country, including in California, Washington and New York.

Additionally, there are over 23,000 acres of vineyards located across California and Washington, according to the company's fact sheet.

AIRLINE CEO WANTS AIRPORTS TO CAP PASSENGERS AT 2 ALCOHOLIC DRINKS TO LIMIT ON-BOARD DISRUPTIONS

Visitors are welcome to visit one of the many Gallo-owned wineries, including those in Modesto, California and Denver, Colorado.

There are over 7,000 people who are employed by a privately held company, according to their site.

Gallo has acquired many brands since its foundation, including Barefoot Wine, Apothic, J Vineyard and Winery, New Amsterdam Vodka and so many more.

Gallo also has its own signature series of wines created from the vineyards in Sonoma, Napa and Monterey counties, according to the company's website, as well as Gallo Family Vineyards wines, which include a large range of wines such as red, blush and white.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Gallo family's combined revenue is estimated to be $12.4 billion, according to Forbes.

The original founders of the company have both passed, Julio in 1993 and Ernest in 2007, though there are many family members who still work for the company today.