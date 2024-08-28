Airline CEO wants airports to cap passengers at 2 alcoholic drinks to limit on-board disruptions

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said airports should institute a two-drink limit on alcoholic beverages for flyers.

O’Leary believes that airports need to limit "the amount of alcohol that can be sold to any passenger to two alcoholic drinks" to help reduce instances of airline passengers becoming disruptive on flights.

Ryanair, an Irish ultra low-cost carrier, and other European airlines have seen a "spike" in disruptive passengers onboard planes "particularly this summer," O'Leary said in an interview with The Independent.

O’Leary suggested "record high" flight delays this summer have contributed to the issue, as some travelers visit airport bars to pass time.

The Ryanair CEO also said he wanted to see "more effective" local fines for travelers who are removed from flights due to their disruptive behavior, according to The Independent.