Buffalo Wild Wings, MGM team up for sports betting over wings and a beer

Restaurant and sports bar chain Buffalo Wild Wings announced a new sports betting partnership with MGM. Now, in states where it is legal, customers will be able to bet on a game over a beer and wings.

“I think one of the things that we’re doing with this partnership is trying to revolutionize the experience … engaging with sports in our restaurant will be different than that which you have on your couch,” Buffalo Wild Wings President Lyle Tick told FOX Business' “Varney & Co.”

According to Tick, customers would be able to place bets on BetMGM through the restaurant’s app.

“Through your phone, because ultimately we think that’s the most user-friendly way to do it, through our app you’ll be able to engage in a free-to-play game that has prizing and mimics betting behavior, and then through BetMGM, which you’ll be able to access through that, if you wanted to, you’ll be able to actually place bets through MGM," Tick explained.

Even though Tick says the restaurant is not getting a “direct piece of betting action,” it is expecting to gain from the partnership in the long run.

“We’re investing in this partnership with BetMGM because we think it has a return on investment for us as a company,” Tick said.

