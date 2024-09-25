Bill Gates is talking about his new Netflix show and enjoying NYC hot dogs

Bill Gates, who spent most of his life in Washington state while running Microsoft, and who now lives in Del Mar, California, has been busy attending events in New York City.

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder has made multiple appearances this week, such as at the United Nations General Assembly meeting, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers event. He is also promoting his Netflix show "What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates."

Some social media users were abuzz at the beginning of the week over photos of Gates munching on a hot dog in Times Square in the presence of a film crew. He posted a video of himself ordering and eating the New York City staple to his Instagram on Tuesday, with text saying, "It’s great to be back in New York for Goalkeepers 2024."

The Gates Foundation held this year’s Goalkeepers on Monday. The event "highlighted opportunities to ensure better nutrition for all so everyone can reach their full potential," according to a press release.

Gates, co-founder and co-chair of the Gates Foundation, participated, including delivering remarks and having a discussion with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

Goalkeepers coincided with the U.N. General Assembly. Gates met with European Union (EU) officials on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UNGA prior to the Gates Foundation and the EU revealing they were "developing new financing mechanisms to accelerate access to health products," particularly those for women in low- and middle-income countries, according to Gates’ foundation..

"This week is the General Assembly meeting, and it’s a special time because the countries all come together to look at progress on helping the world’s children. We look at the Sustainable Development Goals that include ambitious plans to reduce childhood death. Also this week, there’s a lot of focus on climate, which is great. I’ll be engaged with that in a number of meetings," Gates had said in an Instagram video posted Monday.

While in the Big Apple, he also participated in the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual conference this week.

The Microsoft co-founder said in the Instagram video that he was "doing some things to talk about" the series "What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates" with Netflix too. That seemingly includes a Netflix-hosted moderated discussion in New York City slated to take place on Thursday evening.

The Netflix show, which covers topics like artificial intelligence, global warming and disease in its various episodes, launched Sept. 18.

In an episode focused on wealth, Gates said it was a "strange thing" to "have people worth a billion, 10 billion, a hundred billion."

He indicated the thought that the world would be better off if billionaires "voluntarily chose to give more money away" and that wealthy individuals should donate more money to help fight inequity.

"Under the tax system I would go for, the wealthy would, say, have a third as much" money, Gates also said while sitting down with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the episode.