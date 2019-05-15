Melinda Gates reveals what she and husband Bill Gates do together to unwind

Melinda Gates, the wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and co-head of their Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, revealed what she and her husband do to relax after a workday.

Gates, 54, said in a recent interview with The Cut that she aims to have dinner with her husband and daughter Phoebe, 16, each night between 6 and 7 p.m. After dinner, the family likes to binge-watch television shows, including the PBS series “Victoria.” She said even if they are in separate locations, they make sure to watch the show at the same time, so they are all in the same spot in the show.

Gates also revealed she’s a morning person who is typically up around 6:30 a.m. She also said her husband, one of the world’s richest men, is competitive, but she has beaten him at the board game Clue twice.

“We’ll buy a ‘Peanuts’ puzzle at the drugstore, like an 80-piece puzzle at the drugstore, we’ll buy two of them, and we’ll race to do them. I still beat him pretty often,” she said.

Gates has a net worth of $100.3 billion, according to Forbes.