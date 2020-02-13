Barclays CEO under investigation over links to Epstein

Barclays PLC said U.K. regulators are probing the relationship between its American Chief Executive Jes Staley and Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in jail last year.

Continue Reading Below

An investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority is ongoing, Barclays said Thursday.

“Mr. Staley retains the full confidence of the board, and is being unanimously recommended for re-election at the annual general meeting,” the London-based bank said in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BCS BARCLAYS PLC. 9.15 -0.06 -0.65%

JEFFREY EPSTEIN PAL GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S EMAILS HACKED

Barclays disclosed the investigation the same day it reported annual results. Profit before tax rose 26 percent to £4.4 billion ($5.7 billion) in 2019 from 2018, but Mr. Staley gave a cautious outlook for the year ahead.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Barclays said it hit its target return on tangible equity of 9.0 percent in 2019, excluding £1.58 billion of litigation and misconduct costs, but improving on that will be difficult.

“We continue to believe that it is appropriate to target a return greater than 10 percent, and we are managing our business to achieve that,” Mr. Staley said in a statement. “However, given the low-interest-rate environment, it has become more challenging to achieve that target in 2020.”

Barclays shares were down 2.5 percent in early European trading.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ESTATE $57M RICHER SINCE DISGRACED FINANCIER'S DEATH

Executives at banks across Europe have blamed ultralow interest rates for making the business of lending more challenging. Activist investor Sherborne Investors has been waging a campaign to have Barclays scale back in investment banking.

Mr. Staley has defended Barclays’ mix of businesses, saying it makes the bank resilient to market conditions by having a large U.K. retail and business bank, a New York- and London-based corporate and investment bank and U.S. credit cards. Mr. Staley said Thursday the model is working.

PRINCE ANDREW UNCOOPERATIVE IN EPSTEIN PROBE: OFFICIALS

U.K. regulators are investigating the “characterization” Mr. Staley gave of his relationship with Mr. Epstein to Barclays executives, including Chairman Nigel Higgins, “and the subsequent description of that relationship in the company’s response to the FCA,” the bank said.

“Earlier in his career Mr. Staley developed a professional relationship with Mr. Epstein,” the bank said. “In the summer of 2019, in light of the renewed media interest in the relationship, Mr. Staley volunteered and gave to certain executives, and the chairman, an explanation of his relationship with Mr. Epstein. Mr. Staley also confirmed to the board that he has had no contact whatsoever with Mr. Epstein at any time since taking up his role as Barclays Group CEO in December 2015.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Mr. Epstein died last year in a Manhattan jail while he was awaiting trial on federal charges related to sex trafficking of minors. The New York City medical examiner’s office ruled that the cause of death was suicide.