AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson to step down at yearend

The head of the nation's largest auto retailer, AutoNation, will step down at the end of the year, the company said Wednesday.

Mike Jackson, who is 69, will become executive chairman through 2021. He has been the CEO of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company since 1999.

The company said it hired Spencer Stuart to help it find a successor.

AutoNation, which has more than 345 locations, was founded by H. Wayne Huizenga, who also created Blockbuster Video and was a co-owner of the Miami Dolphins football team and the Florida Marlins baseball team.