Asian-American restaurant owners campaigning against anti-Asian hate crimes

Restaurant owners are banning together to fight hate crimes against Asian-American communities.

A group of New York City-based Asian-American business owners are coming together for an initiative called #EnoughIsEnough aimed at taking action against nationwide hate crimes against Asian communities to raise awareness in response to the violence and by donating meals to those in need, such as Asian elders and underserved communities of color.

“Through providing free meals to the underserved, we believe unity and love should never be lost during times of crisis,” a post to the group’s Givebutter fundraising page read.

Restaurants participating include Madame Vo, Ho Foods, Win Son, Mala Project, Junzi Kitchen, 886, Fishcheeks and a number of others pledging to serve meals for shelters with funding raised. The goal when the initiative launched on Friday was $25,000 and it has already exceeded that amount, securing $40,475 as of Monday afternoon.

Donations will take care of the cost of ingredients and delivering food. All donors will get a link to participate in a chef-led virtual cooking class, Lunar Banquet for Uncle Vicha, named for the 84-year-old Thai man, Vicha Ratanapakdee who died last month after being assaulted in a violent attack while walking in San Francisco, Food & Wine reported.

Police in Northern California are taking action against recent attacks against the Asian community. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley last week implemented a special response unit amid violent crimes against Asians in San Francisco stating in a news conference the “rapid increase in criminal acts targeted against members of the Asian community, particularly Chinese Americans, who live and work in Alameda County, is intolerable.”

Danielle Wallace contributed to this report