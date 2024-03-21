Angela Chao death: Foremost Group CEO was intoxicated when she reversed into pond, police say

Angela Chao, a shipping CEO and sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, was drunk when she backed her Tesla into a pond and died last month in Texas, police say.

The Blanco County Sheriff's Office ruled Chao's death an "unfortunate accident," according to a report on the investigation released Wednesday. An autopsy was not performed on Chao, but a toxicology test revealed her blood alcohol concentration level was nearly three times the legal limit in Texas, the report said.

"The toxicology results indicated Chao had a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.233 g/100 mL," investigator Adam Acosta wrote. The state's legal BAC limit is 0.08.

Chao, 50, died Feb. 10 after having dinner with seven of her close friends on her 4,500-acre ranch in Johnson City, west of Austin. The group had gathered for a "girl's weekend" at the property, which is home to multiple stock ponds, dwellings and out buildings, the police report said.

The investigative report states "all were in good spirits" when Chao departed from the guest house at 11:37 p.m. for a four-minute drive back to the main residence. Moments later, tragedy unfolded as security camera footage showed her Tesla Model X lurch and then reverse over limestone blocks and into the pond.

One of Chao's guests, Amber Keinan, told detectives that Chao called her at 11:42 p.m. and said she had driven her vehicle into the pond. Chao told Keinan she could not get out of the car and said it was filling up with water. They remained on the phone for eight minutes as the car slowly became submerged.

"Chao told Keinan the water was rising and she was going to die and said ‘I love you,'" the report states. "Chao then said her good byes to Keinan."

The report described Chao's voice as "calm."

Friends got into a kayak and attempted to reach the vehicle. Others called 911 at 11:55 p.m. and spoke with a dispatcher for 11 minutes.

Several minutes passed before law enforcement and firefighters arrived and began rescue operations. A deputy used a tool to break through the driver's side window of the Tesla and located Chao. An EMS worker attempted life-saving measures, but Chao was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:40 a.m.

Chao was the chair and CEO of New York-based dry bulk shipping company Foremost Group and president of her father's charity, the Foremost Foundation. She lived in Austin.

Chao was the youngest of six children born to James Chao and the late Ruth Mulan Chu Chao, immigrants from China who moved to the U.S. in the 1950s. She was greatly respected in the shipping industry and mourned as a "brilliant woman, a charismatic and visionary leader and much-loved by all her sisters, our entire family and friends," James Chao said in a statement announcing her death.

"Although we are heartbroken, my family and I have the deep conviction — nurtured by our Christian faith — that we will see Angela again, along with her mother and my beloved wife, Ruth Mulan Chu Chao, and our daughter and her sister Jeanette. They are forever in our hearts and our minds," he said.

James Chao resumed his former role as Foremost Group chairman after his daughter died.

Former president Michael Lee has returned to his old position as well.

Angela Chao is survived by her husband, American venture capitalist Jim Breyer; her 96-year-old father; sisters Elaine Chao, May Chao, Christine Chao, Grace Chao and their husbands Mitch McConnell, Jeffrey Hwang, Jos Shaver, Gordon Hartogensis; as well as nephews, Ben and Tyler Shaver; and nieces Alexia and Penelope Hartogensis, Jessica Ruth Chao Hwang and Miranda Mei Chao Hwang.