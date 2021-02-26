Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

AMC Entertainment CEO getting $3.75M bonus

Now refinanced, in October the movie chain warned about running out of cash

close
'We bought ourselves a lot of time,' CEO Adam Aron tells' The Claman Countdown'video

AMC raises enough capital to stay afloat through the winter

'We bought ourselves a lot of time,' CEO Adam Aron tells' The Claman Countdown'

AMC Entertainment Holdings has approved millions in bonuses to its top executives and eligible employees as a means to preserve stockholder value during the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater operator said

AMC SAYS IT COULD RUN OUT OF CASH

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron would receive $3.75 million as a bonus, while other top executives are entitled to bonuses of $173,000 to $507,000.

Stocks in this Article

AMCAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
$8.01
-0.28 (-3.38%)

The move comes at a time when cinema chains like AMC have taken a blow due to coronavirus-led restrictions that caused delays in film releases. The company staved off bankruptcy through a debt restructuring deal last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shares of the Leawood, Kansas-based company were also one of the "stonks" whose wild ride captivated investors several weeks ago and during which its share price surged more than 860% compared with the beginning of the year, at its highest.

AMC's shares closed down 3.4% at $8.01 on Friday.