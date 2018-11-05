Amazon HQ2 to be split evenly between two cities: Report

E-commerce giant Amazon may split its second headquarters between two cities, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The decision to split the new facility is being driven by concerns over its ability to recruit a sufficient amount of tech talent, according to the Journal, which cited a person familiar with the company’s plans. Amazon would split the workforce equally among the two new locations, creating 25,000 new jobs in each city.

A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment on the report.

While sources told the Journal the final locations have not yet been chosen, The Washington Post reported over the weekend that Amazon was in late stage talks with Crystal City, Virginia, which is part of Arlington. The Wall Street Journal wrote over the weekend that the company was carrying out advanced talks with Dallas and New York City, in addition to Crystal City.

The Post conducted an analysis of where CEO Jeff Bezos’ private jet had traveled most frequently during the past year for clues on potential location choices – those cities included Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Miami and Washington, D.C.

The company has said it will make a decision on the location of its $5 billion second headquarters before the end of the year, there is some speculation an announcement could come in the next few days. The company expects to create as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.