Amazon HQ2 search: Where Bezos' private jet has traveled most

As reports that Amazon has narrowed its search to a handful of cities for its second headquarters surfaced over the weekend, people are looking to CEO Jeff Bezos’ flight patterns for more clues.

The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, analyzed where the businessman’s private jet has flown throughout recent months to see which cities he traveled to most frequently.

The publication reported his jet has left Seattle, the main headquarters of the e-commerce giant, more than a dozen times per month this year.

The plane has visited Los Angeles more than 12 times, according to The Post, while making multiple stops in Boston, Dallas, Miami, D.C. and New York.

There are three locations near D.C. that were named as finalists. The Post reported that Amazon has held “advanced discussions” about opening the facility in northern Virginia’s Crystal City, which is part of Arlington.

It appears Bezos may not have visited at least half of the 20 cities named as finalists in the search earlier at the beginning of the year, including Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio.

The Post added that flight records can sometimes be imprecise and they do not show who was on board for each trip, or the purpose of the trip.

Amazon did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that Amazon is in late-stage talks with a handful of cities, including Crystal City, Dallas and New York City.

The company has said it will make a decision on the location of its $5 billion second headquarters before the end of the year. It expects to create as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.