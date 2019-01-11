Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' business empire, visualized

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has turned a company that began as an online book retailer into the world’s largest fortune and a sprawling business empire with holdings in industries ranging from retail to technology to aviation.

Continue Reading Below

Bezos’ business interests drew unprecedented scrutiny this week after he and his longtime wife, MacKenzie Bezos, announced plans to divorce. Since the couple reportedly did not have a prenuptial agreement, the split could have wide-ranging implications for Bezos’ $137 billion personal fortune, as well as his various investments and assets.

Under the 54-year-old’s leadership, Amazon has expanded beyond traditional retail to build an e-commerce juggernaut. The company’s acquisitions in recent years include grocery store chain Whole Foods, streaming service Twitch and security gadget-maker Ring. Bezos also owns Blue Origin, a private aviation firm aiming to spearhead the rise of space tourism, as well as The Washington Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The entire Bezos empire can be viewed below, courtesy of a handy graphic from Visual Capitalist.