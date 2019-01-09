MacKenzie Bezos could be world's richest woman following divorce from Amazon CEO

MacKenzie Bezos could soon be the world’s richest woman, depending on the terms of her divorce from her husband of 25 years, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

At present, it isn’t clear whether the Bezoses have a prenuptial agreement or any other contract affecting the financial terms of their divorce. However, without an agreement, MacKenzie Bezos would likely be entitled to an equal share of Bezos’ personal fortune of $137.2 billion, Bloomberg reported.

With $69 billion, MacKenzie Bezos would easily surpass the world’s current richest woman, L’Oreal cosmetics heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, who has an estimated net worth of $45.6 billion. The world’s next three richest women are Walmart heiress Alice Walton ($43.6 billion), Mars candy heiress Jacqueline Badger Mars ($33.3 billion) and BMW heiress Susanne Klatten ($19.9 billion).

Even a 1 percent share of Bezos’ personal fortune would make MacKenzie a billionaire, Bloomberg noted.

“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the Bezoses said in a jointly signed statement on Twitter. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other.”

The Bezoses have not elaborated on the terms of their divorce. The couple has four children together.