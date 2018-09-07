Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, China's richest man, to retire: Report

Jack Ma plans to step down as executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba next week, according to a report published late Friday.

Ma told The New York Times that he will retire Sept. 10 and focus on philanthropic efforts in education. Alibaba didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Earlier Friday, Ma said he could “retire earlier” during a conversation with Bloomberg about Bill Gates’ career. He also expressed interest in going back to teaching.

Ma, a former English teacher, co-founded Alibaba in 1999. It grew into one of the world’s largest online retailers, earning it comparisons to U.S.-based Amazon. Alibaba made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014, which remains the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. The company had a market value of around $420 billion as of Friday.

Shares dropped more than 2 percent following the report of Ma’s impending retirement.

Ma, 53, is also China’s wealthiest individual. Ma’s net worth is $39.9 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. He ranks No. 19 among the world’s richest people, not far behind Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.