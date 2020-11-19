Airline CEOs ask Congress for more aid

Congress is being asked for more financial aid to help the airline industry and save jobs

The request came in a letter from the chief executives of seven of the largest U.S. airlines to Congressional leaders.

The letter included a plea for payroll relief as well as pointing out the challenges ahead concerning the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We respectfully ask that you come together and extend the successful PSP this year so that we can continue to support our critical aviation workforce and infrastructure, said the letter obtained by FOX Business. "Your leadership is needed before the close of the 116th Congress so that this bipartisan and incredibly effective COVID-relief measure can continue to save American jobs and allow us to continue our significant role in the health of our U.S. economy."

AIRLINES PLAN FOR PROLONGED CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL DROUGHT

The letter pointed out that increasing cases of coronavirus, along with government shutdowns continue to impact travel, putting the industry at risk.

Passenger volumes remain 65 percent below 2019 levels, according to the CEOs.

The letter was sent by the main industry lobby Airlines for America and signed by the heads of those seven airlines.

U.S. airlines received $25 billion in federal aid to keep employees on payroll between March and September, according to Reuters.

Airlines have cut tens of thousands of jobs in recent months. Some cuts came through furloughs, others by early retirements.

Southwest Airlines has never laid off workers in the carrier's 49-year history, said on Wednesday that the potential for 400 furloughs exists.

FOX Business' Blake Burman contributed to this report.