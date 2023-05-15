Expand / Collapse search
3M fires executive for 'inappropriate personal conduct'

3M products include Post-it notes and Scotch Tape

3M announced Monday that it terminated executive Michael Vale for inappropriate personal conduct and violation of company policy.

Vale, a 30-year veteran of the company, most recently served as group president and chief business and country officer since May. He was responsible for overseeing the company's safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, and consumer business units. He also oversaw country governance and emerging markets. Vale was terminated for cause on Friday.

The Minnesota-based manufacturer said it took immediate action when learning of Vale’s violation of company policy. 3M did not specify what the violation was, but said it was unrelated to the company's operations and financial performance.

A company spokesperson declined to comment further.

3M Products

The 3M logo is pictured on products at an Orchard Supply Hardware store in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 24, 2017. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Photos)

Since Vale’s termination, the company has initiated a search for his successor. 

The units that Vale oversaw will now report to 3M CEO Mike Roman, the company said. 

