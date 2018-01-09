Trump's immigration meeting was 'lowest day' of presidency: Ann Coulter

Author and conservative commentator Ann Coulter on Tuesday said President Donald Trump’s bipartisan meeting on immigration was held to overcome the bad press surrounding the controversial Michael Wolff book, “Fire and Fury.”

“When [Rep.] Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is the hardliner on immigration in the room, I think we can call this the lowest day in the Trump presidency,” Coulter told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs.

Trump met with congressional Republicans and Democrats to secure the framework for future negotiations on border security, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and family-based migration, known as “chain migration.”

“There should be no reason for us not to get this done,” Trump said at the White House.

The ‘In Trump We Trust’ author said the push for an immigration deal with Democrats may potentially result in granting everyone amnesty.

“Any amnesty is a 100% amnesty because it goes to the courts and the courts will say, ‘Oh, you may have limited this to left-handed red heads who came here at age zero through no fault of their own,’” she said.

Coulter is calling for Trump to quickly fulfill his campaign promises to build a border wall, end chain migration and deport the so-called “Dreamers.”

“[Dreamers] ought to go before MS-13. They are just a Mexican Antifa. They are the worst of the illegals,” she said.