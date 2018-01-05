Ann Coulter: I'd deport the Dreamers before deporting MS-13 members

President Donald Trump will meet with Republican congressional leaders at Camp David over the weekend to come up with a plan for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

DACA, the Obama-era program that prevents young immigrants from being deported, was rescinded by Trump with a six-month delay for current recipients.

‘In Trump We Trust’ author Ann Coulter told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs Friday that protecting the so-called “Dreamers” with legislation should not be Congress’ first focus after Trump’s election win was based on deporting illegal immigrants and building a stronger border wall.

“I’d deport the Dreamers before deporting MS-13 members. You catch them they at least say, ‘Ok, you got me,’” Coulter said.

Coulter said any limit set by Congress on Dreamers requesting pardons would provide amnesty for the entire world.

“I promise you Lou Dobbs any amnesty, it could be only for nuclear scientist that is an amnesty for everyone. It is an amnesty for illegals who are not even in this country,” she said.