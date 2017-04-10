Sean Spicer: Trump wants to get tax reform right

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Monday denied reports that President Trump has gone back to the drawing board as it relates to tax reform.

Continue Reading Below

“I think what you are seeing is us going through this process of his economic team, everyone from Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross to Gary Cohn and others sitting down internally and beginning that process of meeting with groups that have been advocating for tax reform since 1986,” Spicer told FOX Business’ Blake Burman.

The press secretary said tax cuts will be “a major undertaking” and the administration has begun to meet with members of Congress, inside and outside groups for input on formulating the best tax reform policy.

On Friday, President Trump’s Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn said tax reform is the number one domestic priority for the administration and suggested the August deadline might be extended to later in the year.

“The President is pushing extremely hard on tax cuts and everything we can do to generate economic growth in the United States. The President [completely] understands how stimulative deregulation and tax cuts will be for the U.S. economy. He understands that and he is pushing us all very hard to get that done as soon as we possibly can,” Cohn said during an interview on FOX Business’ Varney & Co.

Spicer said it would be a great opportunity to have a tax reform bill ready before Congress leaves for August recess and hopes middle-income Americans will have a tax cut this time next year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to make sure we do this right and we do it with the input of all the individuals groups and members of Congress that have had a long time interest in doing this,” he said.