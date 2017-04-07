Trump Pushing Hard on Tax Cuts, Deregulation: Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn

Following the Labor Department’s release of the March unemployment report, President Trump’s Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn said Friday that tax reform is the number one domestic priority for the administration -- and Cohn hopes to get it done this year.

Continue Reading Below

“The President is pushing extremely hard on tax cuts and everything we can do to generate economic growth in the United States. The President [completely] understands how stimulative deregulation and tax cuts will be for the U.S. economy. He understands that and he is pushing us all very hard to get that done as soon as we possibly can,” Cohn said during an interview on FOX Business’ Varney & Co.

The White House National Economic Council director told FOX Business that the Trump administration will get a tax reform bill done within the year.

“The most important thing is that we get tax reform done, and we get it done this year. We are working as hard as we can to get tax reform done. It’s the number one priority of mine. The president [asks] me about it every day. He asks me about it more than every day. He asks me about it every time he sees me, ‘how are we doing on tax reform.’ It is his number [one] domestic priority right now,” Cohn told host Stuart Varney.

Cohn said the discussions on tax reform occur on a daily basis with the president.

“I tell him exactly what is going on. I am very transparent with him. I tell him where the discussions are, who we are meeting with, what the issues are, what the opportunities are, what decisions are that we are making -- and he is actively involved in all of the decisions,” he said.