These stores are closed on Thanksgiving

A growing number of stores have chosen to open for Thanksgiving Day in recent years, hoping to get a head start on Black Friday shopping. This year, at least five dozen retail chains are taking a stand against the holiday shopping trend.

Companies have said employees and would-be shoppers should spend the day with their families. Also, more consumers are skipping the lines and searching for doorbusters online, making Thanksgiving hours less important to some retailers. Store traffic dropped roughly 1% on Thanksgiving and Black Friday in 2016, according to ShopperTrak.

Some of the retailers that plan to observe the holiday this year are traditionally closed on Thanksgiving. Others are going back to their roots after getting a brief taste of Thanksgiving sales.

Staples (SPLS), which had late Thanksgiving hours in 2013 and 2014, did an about-face in 2015 and will remain closed this year. Steve Matyas, CEO of Staples Retail, said the holidays “are a special time for creating memories with loved ones, and at Staples we want to ensure that on Thanksgiving Day, our customers and associates are able to do so.”

These stores will be closed this Thanksgiving, according to a list compiled by BestBlackFriday.com:

  1. A.C. Moore
  2. Abt Electronics
  3. Academy Sports + Outdoors
  4. Ace Hardware
  5. At Home
  6. Babies R Us
  7. BJ’s Wholesale Club
  8. Blain’s Farm and Fleet
  9. Burlington
  10. Cost Plus World Market
  11. Costco
  12. Craft Warehouse
  13. Crate and Barrel
  14. Dillard’s
  15. dressbarn
  16. DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
  17. Ethan Allen
  18. Fry’s Electronics
  19. Gardner-White Furniture
  20. Guitar Center
  21. H&M
  22. Half Price Books
  23. Harbor Freight
  24. Hobby Lobby
  25. Home Depot
  26. HomeGoods
  27. Homesense
  28. IKEA
  29. JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
  30. Jos. A. Bank
  31. La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
  32. Lowe’s
  33. Marshalls
  34. Mattress Firm
  35. Menards
  36. Micro Center
  37. Mills Fleet Farm
  38. Music & Arts
  39. Neiman Marcus
  40. Nordstrom
  41. Nordstrom Rack
  42. Office Depot and OfficeMax
  43. Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
  44. P.C. Richard & Son
  45. Party City
  46. Patagonia
  47. Petco
  48. PetSmart
  49. Pier 1 Imports
  50. Publix
  51. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
  52. REI (closed Black Friday too)
  53. Sam’s Club
  54. Sears Hometown Stores
  55. Sears Outlet
  56. Shoe Carnival
  57. Sierra Trading Post
  58. Sportsman’s Warehouse
  59. Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
  60. Staples
  61. Stein Mart
  62. Sur La Table
  63. The Container Store
  64. The Original Mattress Factory
  65. TJ Maxx
  66. Tractor Supply
  67. Trollbeads
  68. Von Maur
  69. West Marine

Sears (SHLD), which has struggled to reverse a decline in sales, will open its stores at 6 p.m. Target (TGT), Macy’s (M), Kohl’s (KSS), JC Penney (JCP) and Bass Pro Shops also plan to open on Thanksgiving.

This story was originally published Nov. 7, 2017.

