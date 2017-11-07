These stores are closed on Thanksgiving

A growing number of stores have chosen to open for Thanksgiving Day in recent years, hoping to get a head start on Black Friday shopping. This year, at least five dozen retail chains are taking a stand against the holiday shopping trend.

Companies have said employees and would-be shoppers should spend the day with their families. Also, more consumers are skipping the lines and searching for doorbusters online, making Thanksgiving hours less important to some retailers. Store traffic dropped roughly 1% on Thanksgiving and Black Friday in 2016, according to ShopperTrak.

Some of the retailers that plan to observe the holiday this year are traditionally closed on Thanksgiving. Others are going back to their roots after getting a brief taste of Thanksgiving sales.

Staples (SPLS), which had late Thanksgiving hours in 2013 and 2014, did an about-face in 2015 and will remain closed this year. Steve Matyas, CEO of Staples Retail, said the holidays “are a special time for creating memories with loved ones, and at Staples we want to ensure that on Thanksgiving Day, our customers and associates are able to do so.”

These stores will be closed this Thanksgiving, according to a list compiled by BestBlackFriday.com:

A.C. Moore Abt Electronics Academy Sports + Outdoors Ace Hardware At Home BJ’s Wholesale Club Blain’s Farm and Fleet Burlington Cost Plus World Market Costco (COST) Craft Warehouse Crate and Barrel Dillard’s (DDS) dressbarn DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) Ethan Allen (ETH) Gardner-White Furniture Guitar Center H&M Half Price Books Harbor Freight Hobby Lobby Home Depot (HD) HomeGoods Homesense IKEA JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores Jos. A. Bank (JOSB) La-Z-Boy (corporate-owned stores) (LZB) Lowe’s (LOW) Marshalls Mattress Firm Micro Center Mills Fleet Farm Music & Arts Neiman Marcus Nordstrom (JWN) Nordstrom Rack Office Depot and OfficeMax (ODP) Outdoor Research P.C. Richard & Son Party City (PRTY) Patagonia Petco PetSmart (PETM) Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Publix (PUSH) Raymour & Flanigan Furniture REI Sam’s Club Sears Hometown Stores Shoe Carnival Sierra Trading Post Sportsman’s Warehouse Sprint (S) Staples Stein Mart Sur La Table The Container Store (TCS) The Original Mattress Factory TJ Maxx (TJX) Tractor Supply (TSCO) Trollbeads Von Maur West Marine

Sears (SHLD), which has struggled to reverse a decline in sales, will open its stores at 6 p.m. Target (TGT), Macy’s (M), Kohl’s (KSS), JC Penney (JCP) and Bass Pro Shops also plan to open on Thanksgiving.