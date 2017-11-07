On Our Radar

These stores are closed on Thanksgiving

By Retail FOXBusiness

Bryn Mawr Trust CIO Ernie Cecilia on what spending could look like this holiday season, and how that could affect the markets.

A growing number of stores have chosen to open for Thanksgiving Day in recent years, hoping to get a head start on Black Friday shopping. This year, at least five dozen retail chains are taking a stand against the holiday shopping trend.

Companies have said employees and would-be shoppers should spend the day with their families. Also, more consumers are skipping the lines and searching for doorbusters online, making Thanksgiving hours less important to some retailers. Store traffic dropped roughly 1% on Thanksgiving and Black Friday in 2016, according to ShopperTrak.

Some of the retailers that plan to observe the holiday this year are traditionally closed on Thanksgiving. Others are going back to their roots after getting a brief taste of Thanksgiving sales.

Staples (SPLS), which had late Thanksgiving hours in 2013 and 2014, did an about-face in 2015 and will remain closed this year. Steve Matyas, CEO of Staples Retail, said the holidays “are a special time for creating memories with loved ones, and at Staples we want to ensure that on Thanksgiving Day, our customers and associates are able to do so.”

These stores will be closed this Thanksgiving, according to a list compiled by BestBlackFriday.com:

  1. A.C. Moore
  2. Abt Electronics
  3. Academy Sports + Outdoors
  4. Ace Hardware
  5. At Home
  6. BJ’s Wholesale Club
  7. Blain’s Farm and Fleet
  8. Burlington
  9. Cost Plus World Market
  10. Costco (COST)
  11. Craft Warehouse
  12. Crate and Barrel
  13. Dillard’s (DDS)
  14. dressbarn
  15. DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW)
  16. Ethan Allen (ETH)
  17. Gardner-White Furniture
  18. Guitar Center
  19. H&M
  20. Half Price Books
  21. Harbor Freight
  22. Hobby Lobby
  23. Home Depot (HD)
  24. HomeGoods
  25. Homesense
  26. IKEA
  27. JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
  28. Jos. A. Bank (JOSB)
  29. La-Z-Boy (corporate-owned stores) (LZB)
  30. Lowe’s (LOW)
  31. Marshalls
  32. Mattress Firm
  33. Micro Center
  34. Mills Fleet Farm
  35. Music & Arts
  36. Neiman Marcus
  37. Nordstrom (JWN)
  38. Nordstrom Rack
  39. Office Depot and OfficeMax (ODP)
  40. Outdoor Research
  41. P.C. Richard & Son
  42. Party City (PRTY)
  43. Patagonia
  44. Petco
  45. PetSmart (PETM)
  46. Pier 1 Imports (PIR)
  47. Publix (PUSH)
  48. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
  49. REI
  50. Sam’s Club
  51. Sears Hometown Stores
  52. Shoe Carnival
  53. Sierra Trading Post
  54. Sportsman’s Warehouse
  55. Sprint (S)
  56. Staples
  57. Stein Mart
  58. Sur La Table
  59. The Container Store (TCS)
  60. The Original Mattress Factory
  61. TJ Maxx (TJX)
  62. Tractor Supply (TSCO)
  63. Trollbeads
  64. Von Maur
  65. West Marine

Sears (SHLD), which has struggled to reverse a decline in sales, will open its stores at 6 p.m. Target (TGT), Macy’s (M), Kohl’s (KSS), JC Penney (JCP) and Bass Pro Shops also plan to open on Thanksgiving.

