Elon Musk's mother, Maye, redefining modeling industry at age 69

Cosmetics giant CoverGirl continued to shake-up the traditional modeling industry with its most recent announcement that it will now employ 69-year-old Maye Musk as the new face and ambassador of the company.

“I’m very proud of my age,” Musk told FOX Business’ Melissa Francis on “After the Bell” Friday. “People should be proud of their age.”

Musk -- the mother of three, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk -- launched her modeling career as a teenager, continuing despite often being one of the oldest models in the industry.

“At 18, they said I would be done,” she said. “But I didn’t finish modeling.”

Over the course of 50-year-long career, Musk, a dietitian and nutritionist, created her own nutrition business and received two master’s degrees.

In recent years, the modeling industry, which traditionally employs young women, has begun to evolve to include some more diverse representation. CoverGirl, for instance, signed James Charles, its first cover boy, and Nura Afia, its first hijab-wearing CoverGirl.

And with the advent of social media, Musk began to garner a large following (more than 70,000 people follow her) on Instagram.

“There’s so many more women my age who are wanting to look fashionable, and want to do their makeup nicely,” Musk said. “And I think companies are beginning to realize that.”