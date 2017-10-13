Larry Flynt ad offering $10M for dirt on Trump

Hustler founder Larry Flynt is taking aim at President Trump in a full page ad in this Sunday's Washington Post, FOX Business has learned exclusively.

Flynt is offering a $10 million bounty on credible information that leads to the impeachment of Trump. The porn king is asking for tax returns information, records from the president’s investment or any “secret dealings with the Russians” that provides what he calls a “smoking gun.”

In the ad Flynt writes, “Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative – three more years of destabilizing dysfunction – is worse. Both good Democrats and good Republicans who put country over party did it before with Watergate. To succeed, impeachment requires unimpeachable evidence. That’s why I am making this offer.”

Flynt has attempted to take down other lawmakers in the past with $1 million prize for information on sex and scandals that forced the resignation of former Louisiana Rep. Bob Livingston (R) and former Louisiana Sen. David Vitter (R), who admitted to being involved in a prostitution ring.

The FOX Business Network reached out to Mr. Flynt and in a statement, the Hustler magazine publisher said, “There’s a lot more people who have access in power now than back then. I don’t expect any Trump’s billionaire cronies to respond, $10 million dollars is a lot of money to a lot of people especially those who are in lower positions,” Flynt said. “I can’t think of a more patriotic thing to do than to get this guy out of office.”

The Washington Post issued a statement exclusively to FOX Business on the upcoming ad saying, “We give advertisers wide latitude to have their say – generally if the ads are not illegal or advocating illegal actions we try not to place limits on speech or content.”

The Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder.