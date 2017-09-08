Hurricane Irma: Retailers and restaurants in her path

As Hurricane Irma barrels towards Florida Gov. Rick Scott has been warning residents about the severity of the storm and the importance to follow evacuation orders.

Those orders apply to all residents and business owners, including some of the nation’s biggest casual restaurants including; Dunkin Donuts (DNKN), Wendy's (WEN) and McDonald's (MCD). The nation's top retailers are also well represented in the state with Dollar Tree (DLTR), Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and two of the nations biggest drug-store chains CVS (CVS) and Walgreen's (WBA).

Restaurants

A snapshot compiled by FOX Business, based on Agg Data, details the each store's exposure in the state.

Retailers