Flood Insurance: Know these facts

The devastating floods left in Hurricane Harvey’s wake are direct reminders of how destructive nature can be. Now Hurricane Irma, the incoming Category 5 storm, is on the radar as potentially the strongest storm ever to hit the Atlantic region, according to Weather 2000 chief meteorologist Michael Schlacter.

Continue Reading Below

Irma, which has already devasted pockets of the Caribbean as it heads towards Florida, has the potential to cause as much as $130 billion in damages according to Barclays, surpassing the record currently held by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 which topped $50 billion.

In the Atlantic Coast region alone, there are approximately 2.4 million homes at risk, valued at more than $793 billion, as cited by the Insurance Information Institute.

Although Hurricane season is an annual event, just 12% of U.S. homeowners had flood insurance in 2016.

FOX Business talked with Jeanne Salvatore, senior vice president and consumer spokesperson, at the Insurance Information Institute, for some sage advice on flood insurance.