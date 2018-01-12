The 7 biggest business stories from this week

2. Red Robin banishes busboys Red Robin fights back against a forced higher minimum wage edict, implemented in 18 states at the beginning of 2018, by eliminating busboys. The restaurant chain is unlikely to be the only one to try to cut costs. Will this hurt the US jobs recovery? More minimum wage backlash... Minimum wage bills are destroying small businesses: Ed Rensi

4. 63 Sam's Clubs shuttered At the same time Wal-Mart (WMT) announced it was raising its hourly wages and offering employees a bonus (crediting President Trump's tax reform as the source), the world’s largest retailer confirmed it was closing 63 Sam’s Club locations across the U.S., a move that will result in the loss of thousands of jobs.

5. Stocks keep climbing, Dow nears 26K Get ready to toss that Dow 25K hat because Wall Street is already pushing toward Dow 26K. On Friday, the Dow boasted its sixth closing high of the year, at just 197 points shy of another 1,000 point milestone. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also registered their eight record closing highs out of the first nine trading days of 2018. Investors can thank tax reform as well the strong start to earnings season from the likes of JPMorgan (JPM), which reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on Friday for the fresh round of optimism.

6. Bill Gates who? Jeff Bezos tops list of world’s richest At a staggering $105 billion net worth, Amazon’s (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos officially holds the title of the richest person in the world, replacing Microsoft (MSFT) founder Bill Gates.