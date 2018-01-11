Walmart just took its employee benefits to the next level, here's a look

On the heels of the U.S. tax overhaul, the world’s largest retail Walmart (WMT) announced Thursday it plans on sharing the new wealth to its employees.

The company said it will raise its U.S. wages, give out one-time bonuses, and expand hourly maternity and parental leave for more than one million hourly associates at the discount chain.



“We are early in the stages of assessing the opportunities tax reform creates for us to invest in our customers and associates and to further strengthen our business, all of which should benefit our shareholders,” Walmart’s president and CEO Doug McMillion said in a statement



And, the good news is that is not just about wages and bonuses. The company released a slew of new improvements it’s making as one of the world’s largest employers.