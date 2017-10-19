Goodell trying to 'pacify' NFL owners over anthem protests: Lou Holtz

Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz on Thursday said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s decision to not make any rule changes related to the national anthem is in the best interest of the league.

“All he is trying to do is pacify the owners,” Holtz told FOX Business’ Elizabeth MacDonald. “He is not making a statement [on] anything except what’s in the best interest of the league as he feels at the present time.”

After this week’s meeting on the national anthem protests, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick fired back at Goodell without uttering a word.

Kaepernick, who’s been mostly silent since becoming an NFL free agent, took to social media by re-tweeting a post aimed at the NFL commissioner.

GOODDELL AND HIS AVOIDANCE OF POLICE KILLING UNARMED BLACK AND BROWN PEOPLE IS AN EXTENSION OF THE COOPTING/ERASURE OF KAEPERNICK’S CAUSE. https://t.co/O4ROz0g9Gf — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) October 18, 2017

Holtz said the gridiron should not be the place to express your social grievances and that NFL players should stand for the national anthem.

“We have an awful lot of problems in this country that we should have resolved, but [the] football field is not the place to do it,” he said.

The legendary coach suggests the league should go into the inner cities representing all the NFL teams and teach the youth how to make good choices.

“If you want to do something very positive, take all 32 teams in 32 major cities, go into the inner cities and teach the younger people how to make good choices. That would be more productive than kneeling for the national anthem,” Holtz said.