NFL players that protest the anthem should be docked pay: Warner Wolf

During a press briefing on Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that all players should stand for the national anthem, but that there would be no rule change mandating that.

Sportscaster Warner Wolf on Thursday said the NFL should start docking players that protest the anthem.

“In the bylaws of the NFL there is already a written policy that says the players should stand during the anthem and the flag. So why not enforce the policy?,” he told FOX Business Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

The NFL rulebook states that: “During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking.”

The league has also been under fire by President Trump who recently tweeted at the NFL ,“Too much talk, not enough action. Stand for the National Anthem.”

The legendary sportscaster believes that there should be consequences for NFL players that don’t stand for the anthem.

“If they don’t, then you know what, dock them one game's pay for every game they don’t, after you enforce the policy. Then if they still refuse, then that’s breach of contract,” he said.

Wolf said that the rules won’t change until NFL’s ratings begin to diminish.

“The owners they really don’t care about the fans because there is always going to be fans going to the games. Until the sponsors say ‘oh we’re losing the ratings we’re not going to pay the same fees’, then the NFL will do something about it,” he said.

Wolf also said that NFL players would have a different “view” when protesting the anthem if they spend more time with law enforcement.

“You should have these players during the off season, the six months, go with a police officer, be with them and see what it’s like to put the lives on the line every day for $50,000 instead of an average of $2.5 million,”he said.

