Bergdahl didn’t have mental capacity to be in US military: Gen. Jack Keane

Bowe Bergdahl, the United States Army soldier who was held captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan and Pakistan after leaving his remote post in 2009, shouldn’t have been in the U.S. military according to retired Gen. Jack Keane.

“I think when we look back on it, put Bergdahl under a microscope and examine his mental capacities—I don’t even know how he got into the United States military,” Keane said to the FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

Bergdahl was held captive for five years and freed in exchange for five Taliban detainees held at Guantanamo Bay. He was charged in 2015 by the U.S. military with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

On Monday, Bergdahl entered a guilty plea and faces up to life in prison. Nevertheless, he would have been found guilty, in Keane’s opinion.

“I don’t think he should have been in. He should have been rejected because he didn’t have the mental faculties to sustain the kind of stress we have,” Keane said.