PG&E could be at fault for California wildfires

Shares of PG&E Corporation (PCG) were indicated higher during Tuesday’s pre-bell session, following a 7% drop Monday. The stock has seen a recent string of losses on the possibility that the company may be responsible for starting the California wildfires. Since Oct. 8, when the wildfires began, through Monday’s close, shares are down over 22%.

Continue Reading Below

So far, the wildfires have burned about 217,000 acres, an area larger in size than the city of Chicago. Forty people have been killed and 463 people are still missing.

Last week, the California Public Utilities Commission said it was investigating whether electrical lines knocked down by a windstorm on Oct. 8 played a role in starting the wildfires. The Commission also told the company to “preserve all evidence with respect to the Northern California wildfires.”

PG&E said in an SEC filing Friday it has "$800 million in liability insurance for potential losses," while also noting that the fires are being investigated by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), including the possible role of power lines and other facilities of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation. It currently is unknown whether the utility will have any liability associated with these fires.