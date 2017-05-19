Tom Brady to Design Aston Martin Car in New Partnership

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady added to his portfolio of endorsement deals with luxury brands on Friday, inking a long-term agreement with British car manufacturer Aston Martin.

Under the deal’s terms, Brady will promote and drive the 2017 Aston Martin DB11, a car that sells for more than $200,000. In addition, Brady will work with Aston Martin designers to create a limited edition of the Vanquish S car, as well as a content series called “Category of One.”

“Aston Martin exemplifies dedication to the craft of car making through a meticulous attention to detail. While 104 years of heritage are reflected in each hand-built car, with product from the DB11 to the Aston Martin Valkyrie, this brand is primed to excel for the next 100 years as well,” Brady said in a statement. “As a long-time fan and driver I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company’s history.”

Just 12 of the Brady-designed Vanquish S cars will be made available for sale to the public, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported. Financial terms of Brady’s deal with Aston Martin were not disclosed.

A five-time Super Bowl champion, Brady has parlayed his success on the field into a place among the NFL’s top endorsers. The 39-year-old quarterback earns $8 million annually from sponsorship deals, according to Forbes.

Aside from Aston Martin, Brady has deals with sports apparel brand Under Armour (UA), Tag Heuer watches and UGG Boots. He partnered with food delivery service Purple Carrot to release a line of high-protein, plant-based meal kits, as FOX Business reported in March.