Tom Brady Had Concussion Last Season, Wife Gisele Bundchen Says

Gisele Bundchen, the supermodel wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, said Wednesday that her husband suffered a concussion during the team’s Super Bowl run last season.

Continue Reading Below

“He had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much every [year]. We don’t talk about it, but he does have concussions,” Bundchen said during an interview with Charlie Rose on “CBS This Morning.”

Despite Bundchen’s claim, Brady, 39, was never listed with a concussion on the Patriots’ injury report last season. The NFL requires teams to disclose injuries when they occur.

The league also requires players that have concussion-like symptoms to enter a “concussion protocol,” which requires them to leave the game until they can pass certain tests and a doctor clears them. However, that system is contingent on team officials recognizing a potential concussion when it occurs, or on the affected player alerting medical staffers.

“I don’t anticipate that we will be commenting [on Gisele’s comments to CBS about Brady’s experience with concussions],” a Patriots spokesman told FOX Business on Wednesday.

Bundchen added that she doesn’t “really think [football] is a healthy thing for the body to go through.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“That kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you. I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like, 100 [years old], I hope,” Bundchen said.

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. The five-time Super Bowl champion has said on multiple occasions that he has no immediate plans to retire.