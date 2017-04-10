What's On Our Radar: April 10, 217

Syria, Gorsuch and Toyota; here’s what’s On Our Radar today:

Syria and Russia

Fallout from Trump’s decision to bomb a Syrian airbase continues to mount. Russia isn’t too happy, saying the U.S. has officially ruined their relationship. Now everyone is concerned how supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, like Iran, could retaliate. Meanwhile, the U.S. is sending military ships near North Korea in preparation for increased chatter.

Supreme Court

Trump’s pick for Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, has officially been confirmed and gets sworn in to the high court today. With POTUS in attendance, Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy will administer Gorsuch’s swearing in.

Toyota's Announcement

Investing in America! Toyota Motor (TM) announced Monday that it is planning to invest $1.3 billion in its Camry plant in Kentucky. The plan has been in the works, and coincides with the introduction of revamped products in the U.S. The announcement also comes on the heels of Trump's criticism of Toyota's plans to build a plant in Mexico.

