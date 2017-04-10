Toyota to Invest $1.3 Billion in Kentucky Camry Plant

Toyota Motor said Monday it is planning to invest $1.3 billion in its Camry sedan plant in Kentucky and considering adding more U.S. capacity, moves that could thaw the Japanese auto giant's relationship with the Trump administration.

The investment plan is long in the making, coinciding with the introduction of revamped products in the U.S. The announcement comes, however, on the heels of Toyota facing high-profile criticism from President Donald Trump earlier this year for plans to build a $1 billion plant in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Toyota's first rebuke from Mr. Trump came in January. In March, during a visit to Detroit, Mr. Trump revisited the Mexico issue briefly when meeting with Toyota's top U.S. executive, Jim Lentz.

"You have to build plants here," Mr. Trump told him. "I know I gave you a hard time, but you have to build them here."

"I understand," Mr. Lentz replied.

In a statement distributed by Toyota, Mr. Trump said the auto maker's investment is "further evidence that manufacturers are now confident that the economic climate has greatly improved under my administration." Toyota joins Fiat Chrysler and General Motors in making big-dollar investment announcements for U.S. factories since Mr. Trump's inauguration.

Auto executives have cited optimism related to tax reform, the potential relaxation of emissions standards and other factors for investing. Toyota President Akio Toyoda said in January that maintaining a good relationship with President Trump is critical.

Mr. Toyoda aims to invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years. The 8,200 employed at the plant being revamped in Georgetown, Ky., represents Toyota's largest factory in the world, the company said.

Toyota, however, has shown no appetite for following Ford Motor Co.'s unconventional decision to scrap a factory under construction in Mexico. Toyota started construction on a plant south of the border in November where it will soon produce Corolla small cars, which are hard to produce profitably in higher-cost markets like Canada and the U.S.

Mr. Trump has threatened to slap a border tax on companies moving factory work abroad. The Trump administration has more recently signaled it will seek only modest changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, but tariffs could be reinstated.

Toyota has said that Mexican production made up less than 7% of its North American output last year. A company spokesman said the auto maker is "closely watching" the U.S. market and as pickup truck and SUV demand continues to outpace demand for sedans, "we are continuing to look at ways to add more capacity to fulfill this (pickup truck and SUV) demand" in America.

The $1.3 billion investment will go toward building new versions of the Camry and other models on a new engineering architecture. In 2016, the company said the plant produced more than 500,000 vehicles, nearly a quarter of the total number of Toyota vehicles produced in North America.

