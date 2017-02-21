Here's What Tom Brady's Missing Super Bowl Jersey is Worth

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey is worth much more than its sentimental value, according to a Houston police document obtained by FOX Business.

A police report filed on Feb. 13 values the jersey, which Brady first reported missing from the locker room while talking to the media shortly after winning Super Bowl 51, at $500,000.

“On 2/05/17, the City of Houston hosted Super Bowl LI in the NRG Stadium. Shortly after winning the game, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady noticed his game jersey missing from his locker in the Patriots’ designated locker room,” the police report’s description of the incident said.

The document lists Brady as the complainant and notes that the Houston Police Department division called “Major Offenders – Police Impersona/Swindle” is handling the case. The crime is being investigated as a first-degree felony.

TMZ Sports originally published the police report.

The famed Texas Rangers are assisting the Houston Police Department on the case. Earlier this month, FBI officials in Boston declined to specify their involvement in the case.

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft told FOX Business earlier this month that Brady’s jersey would be recovered “one way or another.”

“It’s very sad to me that someone would do something like this. It’s like taking a great Chagall or Picasso or something. You can never display it. And somehow, I feel there’ll be some news that’ll clear this up in the not-too-distant future,” Kraft told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.