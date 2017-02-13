Patriots Owner Kraft: Brady's Missing Super Bowl Jersey 'Will Be Back'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told FOX Business on Monday that “one way or another,” Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey “will be back.”

Brady’s Super-Bowl-winning game jersey has been missing since Feb. 5, when it disappeared from the team locker room shortly after the Patriots’ stunning 34-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The 39-year-old quarterback, who earned MVP honors in his fifth Super Bowl win, was visibly upset about the missing jersey in postgame media coverage.

“It’s very sad to me that someone would do something like this. It’s like taking a great Chagall or Picasso or something. You can never display it. And somehow, I feel there’ll be some news that’ll clear this up in the not-too-distant future,” Kraft told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

While officials confirmed to FOX Business on Monday that the Houston Police Department is leading the investigation into “JerseyGate,” few details have been made public. Texas Rangers reps, who are assisting on the case, referred FOX Business’s inquiry to the Houston police.

"Yeah, I put it in my bag, then I came out and it wasn't there anymore. So, it's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. So if it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know, try to track that down," Brady said shortly after winning the Super Bowl, at the time the jersey was first reported missing.

It’s unclear if the search for Brady’s jersey – and its potential thief – has progressed to the federal level. A FBI Houston representative said the local field office is “not involved” in the investigation at present. A spokesperson for the FBI’s office in Boston declined to elaborate.

“In keeping with DOJ policy, we can’t confirm or deny the existence of an investigation,” the FBI Boston representative said.

As of Monday morning, there was “no new information” related to the case, a Houston Police Department press officer told FOX Business.

“I hope it’ll be cleared up soon. I think that a lot of people spend a lot of time looking into the matter and what happened, and I’d rather not say anything that would cause any problems in the work that’s been done,” Kraft said. “One way or another, that jersey will be back.”