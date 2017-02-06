Super Bowl 51 TV Ratings: Gaga Sees Spike, but Patriots’ Comeback Can’t Top Record

Tom Brady’s thrilling comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI wasn’t enough to deliver a record television audience on FOX, according to preliminary ratings on Monday.

The New England Patriots’ 34-28 victory drew a 48.8 overnight rating and 72 audience share, according to Nielsen Media Research, meaning that nearly three-fourths of American households tuned in to watch history as Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won their record fifth Super Bowl. However, that number was down slightly compared to Super Bowl 50 in 2016, which drew a 49.0 overnight rating.

Super Bowl LI’s audience spiked during Lady Gaga’s halftime show, which generated a 50.0 rating. Final viewership totals are expected later on Monday.

Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, which drew a 49.7 overnight rating, remains the most-watched television program in history.

Trailing 28-3 at halftime, the Patriots rallied to score 31 unanswered points to cap the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. Brady, who threw for 466 yards, was named the game’s most valuable player for the fourth time.