What's On Our Radar: January 13, 2017

Trump Inauguration

In one week, more than 1 million people will crowd the nation’s capital to welcome President-elect Trump on Inauguration Day. The inauguration is estimated to cost between $175 million and $200 million, with Washington D.C. expected to see a $1 billion boost to its local economy.

Ice Storm

The winter storm that wreaked havoc on northern California is now making its way toward the southern plains. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning and up to one inch of ice could hit areas including Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and parts of Illinois. The weather could cause power outages, and residents are gearing up for the storm.

Fiat Chrysler

The Environmental Protection Agency claims Fiat Chrysler’s software in diesel engines has aided in eluding emission standards. However, the auto manufacturer’s CEO, Sergio Marchionne has denied the claims, calling the allegations “complete nonsense.” He went on to add the EPA could’ve handled the situation differently, without making a public announcement.

Bank Earnings

Obamacare

The Senate has voted to approve the first steps in pushing forward the appeal process of Obamacare, and is now waiting on approval from the House of Representative.

The "Unaffordable" Care Act will soon be history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

