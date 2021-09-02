Varney: Where is Kamala Harris?

In his latest "My Take" Thursday, Stuart Varney questioned the whereabouts of Vice President Harris as "a crisis of confidence washes over President Biden." The "Varney & Co." host argued the V.P. has become a "liability" and is being kept at "arms-length."

STUART VARNEY: Where is Vice President Harris? To say she is keeping a low profile is an understatement. As a crisis of confidence washes over President Biden, his veep stays out of the public eye.

This is deliberate. She is being kept at arms-length because she's become a liability.

A just-released Rasmussen poll showed one-third of Democrats, felt she was not qualified to be president.

That's Democrats! She is the most unpopular V.P. in 50 years!

KAMALA HARRIS TAKES TOUGHER LINE ON CHINA, CALLS OUT 'BULLYING' AS ADMINISTRATION REVIEWS TRADE POLICY

It wasn't supposed to be like this.

Joe Biden picked her because he wanted to lock in support from women and minorities. Her identity got her onto the ticket. And after the election, the White House insisted on it being called the Biden-Harris administration!

That didn't last.

Harris was put in charge of the border crisis and made a mess of it. She was asked if she'd been to the border and famously replied she hadn't been to Europe either!

And there was always that laugh.

Even when she traveled to Singapore, just as Afghanistan was collapsing, there was that troubling giggle. Her performance and her demeanor don't inspire confidence.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But Kamala Harris is in a unique position. Joe Biden is nearly 79. He is the oldest person ever to be elected president. Harris is, therefore, more likely to become president than any vice president in recent history. And Biden's age is showing.

Lots of talk about stepping down because of his failures in Afghanistan.

So here we are: an aging president stumbles from one crisis to another, and his unpopular vice president finds her identity credentials don't work anymore, so they keep her under wraps. It’s a crisis of confidence for our top two leaders.

And you know who is No. 3?

The Speaker of the House: Nancy Pelosi!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS