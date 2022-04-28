Varney: Warnings for Democrats coming from all sides

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the Democrats' standing among voters as the 2022 midterms loom, arguing the party is getting "warnings" from all sides.

STUART VARNEY: As of now, Thursday, April 28th. There are 193 days to the election. The Democrats are in panic mode.

The warnings are coming from all sides: you're gonna lose big.

Mark Penn is a Democrat. He was an advisor to President Clinton and Hillary Clinton.

Writing in the NY Times, he sees a "wave election" coming, like 1994 when the Democrats lost a net 54 seats in the house, and 2010, when Democrats lost 63 house seats.

He says the administration faces "a cascade of problems all at once", and that the political pressure will burst "like a geyser."

Karl Rove is a Republican. In the Wall Street Journal, he asks: "how badly will the Democrats lose?"

He says they will take hits on inflation, the economy and immigration, and, there's a lack of enthusiasm among young voters.

Not good news! Rove "speculates" the Democrats face a "shellacking." And they know it.

The recriminations have already begun. The left says Democrats will lose because we didn't go for socialism. The "moderates" say we'll lose because you promoted socialism.

Don't get too confident, Republicans: you still have a split of your own to deal with.

His name is Donald Trump!