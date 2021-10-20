Varney: Virginia governor race an 'indicator' of the state of politics

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the Virginia gubernatorial race as polls show Glenn Youngkin is trailing Terry McAuliffe closely behind, arguing the Democrats "are very nervous" during his latest "My Take."

STUART VARNEY: The Virginia gubernatorial election is the canary in the coal mine. An indicator of the state of politics.

It’s important because it’s both a referendum on Joe Biden's policies and a pointer to the elections next year: If Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat, loses, alarm bells will ring throughout the Democrat Party. The election is close.

The Republican, Glenn Younkin has made education the big issue. McAuliffe played right into his hands when he said: "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." That stirred up a hornet's nest. Parents are coming out in droves to school board meetings, clearly angered by what they call the "dumbing down" of the curriculum and race-based teaching with critical race theory. Those parents are not happy with being labeled "domestic terrorists."

Suburban women like those at school board meetings played a big part in electing Joe Biden. Those same women are now challenging Biden's "woke" racial policies. So the Virginia election reflects national issues. It’s a ‘must-win’ for the Democrats. That’s why McAuliffe is calling in the big guns: Obama and Vice President Harris.

McAuliffe is getting testy. He angrily cut off a reporter who had asked a question about vaccine mandates.

And, in desperation, he's rehashing the past. He says ‘it all adds up to the same thing here -- Donald Trump. Donald Trump. Donald Trump.’

Glenn Youngkin is on a roll. The latest poll shows him just 2 points behind. That's very close. And the Democrats are very nervous.