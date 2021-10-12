Varney warns Biden’s energy price storm can get 'much worse'

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized the Biden team and "climate crowd" for creating the "perfect" energy price storm as inflation ramps up, arguing voters will have to decide if the president’s energy policy is worth paying for.

STUART VARNEY: We have energy price inflation.

We're not used to it. But we can all see it and feel it. Oil, nat gas and gasoline, all going up. It’s rippling through everything, from the grocery store to your electric bill.

It’s a supply and demand problem, made much worse by the climate crowd and President Biden.

Biden and the greens deliberately cut the supply of fossil fuel energy, making price hikes inevitable.

They pressured banks to stop lending to oil and gas producers, so they couldn't respond quickly to the surge in demand. Some investment firms discouraged any investment in energy producers, because they, of course, are killing the planet.

JPMORGAN'S DIMON SAYS SUPPLY CHAIN WOES 'WILL NOT BE AN ISSUE NEXT YEAR'

The Biden team threw away our energy dominance: there's enough nat gas under our land, to supply the world, but these guys don't want us to drill for it, or transport it via pipeline!

Renewables were supposed to pick up the slack, but the wind didn't blow enough, and the sun didn't shine enough. So the world turned back to oil, gas and coal.

Big problem: there's not enough of that either!

When you throw in a chronic labor shortage and a supply chain mess, you've got a perfect energy price storm.

It’s not going away. In fact, it’s very likely to get much worse.

GOOGLE TO BLOCK ADS FROM APPEARING NEXT TO CONTENT DENYING CLIMATE CHANGE

In three weeks, the UN Climate Summit convenes in Glasgow, Scotland. The greens will call for more restrictions on fossil fuels, and Joe Biden will go along with it.

And energy prices will rise some more, especially if it’s a cold winter.

We can all see and feel the price hikes.

Voters will have to decide if Biden's energy policy is worth paying for.