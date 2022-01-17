Varney: How on earth do the Democrats bring their warring factions together?

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney questions how the Democrats "will bring their warring factions together" as division ripples through the party.

STUART VARNEY: Trouble, trouble everywhere, especially if you're a Democrat.

Following a disastrous week, and first year of the Biden presidency, the disarray is palpable. Simply put, they are at each other's throats. And they don't know what to do

No insult to Senators Manchin and Sinema is too nasty: Maxine Waters told MSNBC "they don't care about minorities. They don't care about blacks."

The New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman, went further: he singled out Senator Sinema, calling her a "traitor" to "our democracy."

It was that kind of incendiary language that made those senators dig in their heels in the first place. How on earth do the Democrats bring their warring factions together?

KYRSTEN SINEMA A 'TRAITOR' TO JOHN LEWIS FOR SUPPORTING FILIBUSTER, NEW YORK DEMOCRAT SAYS

There's more controversy for the vice president: Kamala Harris' new communications director Jamal Simmons, has been summoned to the Hispanic Congressional Caucus. He has to explain 10-year-old tweets where he appeared to call for deportation of illegals! Simmons backed ICE deportations back then; now he works with the vice president who is supposed to be working on illegal migration!

So what is the party to do? Veteran Democrat James Carville says they should quit being the "whining party."

TIME FOR BIDEN AND SENATE DEMOCRATS TO CALL THE VOTE ON BUILD BACK BETTER

But the real strategy has to be delivered by the president. Wednesday afternoon, he holds a solo news conference. First in a long time: what does he do? Pivot away from the far left, or double down on the policies that have wrecked his first year.

He also has to show that he is up to the job, capable of answering questions without a prompter...

Where do they think this venom is going to get them?